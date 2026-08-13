Bengals vs Lions: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in the opening week of the 2026 NFL Preseason, with Joe Burrow expected to see some action while Jared Goff is set to sit out. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NBC Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Bengals vs Lions in the USA

The Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals preseason game will be available to watch on NBC in the USA, with kickoff scheduled for Thursday. For streaming, NFL+ and Fubo are the main option for viewers outside the local markets.

Can I watch Bengals vs Lions for free?

Viewers can watch Bengals vs. Lions for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It is carrying the matchup and currently offers a free trial for new eligible subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Bengals and Lions are opening their 2026 NFL Preseason schedules, but the two teams are approaching Thursday night’s matchup at Paycor Stadium with different priorities.

Cincinnati is expected to give several projected starters some work, including Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence, making the game an early opportunity to build rhythm before the regular season.

Joe Burrow performs during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Detroit is taking a different approach. Jared Goff is not expected to play, leaving young quarterback Luke Altmyer with an important opportunity to take significant snaps against a Bengals defense that will feature some of its top players. The Lions are using the opener primarily to evaluate younger players and position battles ahead of roster cuts.

One of the most intriguing battles to follow is along Detroit’s offensive line, where Seth McLaughlin is competing for the starting center job. Rookie Blake Miller is also expected to receive meaningful playing time at tackle. With several established Lions sitting out, the preseason opener could have a direct impact on how the team’s depth chart develops.

What time is the Bengals vs Lions match?

The Bengals vs. Lions game kicks off today, Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 PM ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Lions’ official schedule and the game’s ticket information both confirm the 7:00 PM ET start.

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