The 25 best Washington Commanders of all time: Stars who made NFL history

Since their beginnings in 1932, the Washington Commanders have built a storied NFL legacy, evolving from the Boston Braves to a team defined by championship runs, record-breaking performances, and a culture of resilience on the field.

Legends like Sammy Baugh transformed the quarterback role, while Darrell Green’s unmatched longevity redefined defensive play. From clutch QB to hard-hitting defenders, the team has consistently produced icons.

Generations of electrifying touchdowns, punishing sacks and unforgettable moments have shaped the identity of the Commanders. From Super Bowl heroes to statistical trailblazers, their influence extends far beyond individual accolades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh (Source: Washington Commanders)

Debuting in 1937, Sammy Baugh revolutionized professional football with his ability to excel as a passer, punter, and defensive back. “Slingin’ Sammy” led the NFL in passing six times and in punting four times, displaying rare versatility.

Advertisement

Beyond statistics, he helped redefine the quarterback position, introducing precision passing to a game previously dominated by running plays. His influence extended into coaching and mentoring, and his Hall of Fame induction underscores his foundational impact on the sport.

Advertisement

Sonny Jurgensen

Sonny Jurgensen (Source: Washington Commanders)

Advertisement

Sonny Jurgensen joined Washington in 1964 and quickly became one of the most prolific passers of his era. Renowned for his pinpoint accuracy and fearless deep throws, he led the league in passing yards five times and in touchdowns twice.

Even at age 40, he topped the NFC in passer rating, demonstrating remarkable longevity. Off the field, his calm leadership and professionalism set a standard for quarterbacks in a league undergoing dramatic evolution toward the passing game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darrell Green

Darrell Green (Source: Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT)

Drafted in 1983, Darrell Green became the embodiment of speed, durability, and consistency. Playing 20 seasons exclusively with Washington, he recorded 53 interceptions, 45 career sacks defended, and seven Pro Bowl selections.

Advertisement

His blistering acceleration allowed him to cover receivers like no one else, earning him the nickname “Mr. Redskin.” Beyond the stats, he was a model of professionalism and community involvement, earning the 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his off-field impact.

Advertisement

Russ Grimm

Russ Grimm (Source: Mike Powell/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Russ Grimm anchored one of the most feared offensive lines in NFL history, the “Hogs,” during the 1980s. A four-time Pro Bowl guard, his combination of brute strength, technique, and leadership helped Washington secure four Super Bowl appearances and three championships.

His play went beyond protection; he dictated the tempo of the line, opening holes for Hall of Fame running backs. After retiring, he transitioned into coaching, spreading his offensive line philosophy across the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Art Monk

Art Monk (Source: Washington Commanders)

Art Monk joined Washington in 1980 and quietly transformed the wide receiver position. Amassing 888 receptions for 12,026 yards and 68 touchdowns with the franchise, he became the team’s all-time leader in receptions. his 106 catches in 1984 set an NFL record at the time.

Advertisement

Known for his work ethic and unassuming demeanor, he was a constant chain-mover, setting up scoring opportunities season after season. His Hall of Fame induction in 2008 recognized both his elite production and his steady influence on the team’s offense.

Advertisement

Charley Taylor

Charley Taylor (Source: NFL)

Advertisement

Charley Taylor was a versatile offensive force after being drafted in 1964. Initially a running back, he transitioned to wide receiver and excelled, recording 649 receptions for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns over a 13-year career.

His speed, agility, and ability to read defenses made him a consistent playmaker, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. Off the field, he served as a mentor to younger players, helping establish a culture of excellence that extended beyond his own impressive statistics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Hanburger

Chris Hanburger (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Drafted in 1965, Chris Hanburger became Washington’s defensive anchor. Known as “The Hangman,” Hanburger earned nine Pro Bowl selections, the most in franchise history, thanks to his intelligence, instinctive play, and relentless pursuit of the ball.

Advertisement

Operating as a middle linebacker, he excelled in reading offenses and coordinating defensive schemes. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his legacy is that of a cerebral leader whose impact on defense transcended mere statistics.

Advertisement

Joe Theismann

Joe Theismann (Source: Allsport / Getty Images)

Advertisement

Joe Theismann quarterbacked Washington from 1974 to 1985, leading the team to its first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XVII and earning MVP honors. Over 12 seasons, he set franchise records for passing yards, completions, and attempts.

Known for his calm demeanor, leadership, and clutch performances, he guided Washington through an era of transition into championship contention. Off the field, he became a prominent analyst, further cementing his role in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Riggins

John Riggins (Source: Getty Images)

John Riggins was more than just a running back; he was a force of nature on the field. With a career spanning from 1971 to 1985, he amassed 11,352 rushing yards and 104 touchdowns, solidifying his place among the NFL’s elite.

Advertisement

His most iconic moment came in Super Bowl XVII, where he carried the Redskins to victory with a 43-yard touchdown run, earning the game’s MVP honors. Known for his punishing running style and ability to perform in clutch situations, he became a symbol of resilience and determination for the team.

Advertisement

Dave Butz

Dave Butz (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing over 300 pounds, Dave Butz was a defensive lineman who embodied the term “immovable object.” Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, he joined the Redskins in 1975 and played 14 seasons with the team.

Over his career, he recorded 64 sacks and was a key contributor to the Redskins’ defensive line. His dominance in the trenches helped the team secure two Super Bowl victories, and his leadership on and off the field left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Clark

Gary Clark (Source: Getty Images)

Gary Clark‘s speed and agility made him one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Joining the Redskins in 1985, he quickly became a favorite target for quarterback Mark Rypien.

Advertisement

In the 1991 season, he recorded 70 receptions for 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. His ability to stretch the field and make big plays was instrumental in the Redskins’ offensive success during that era.

Advertisement

Bobby Mitchell

Bobby Mitchell (Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame)

Advertisement

Bobby Mitchell‘s impact on the Redskins transcended his on-field performance. Joining the team in 1962, he became the first African American to play for the franchise, breaking racial barriers and paving the way for future generations.

On the field, he was a dynamic playmaker, leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 1962 and 1963. His contributions extended beyond football; he was a staunch advocate for civil rights and worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for African Americans in sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cliff Battles

Cliff Battles (Source: Washington Commanders)

Cliff Battles was a pioneer in the early days of professional football. Playing for the Boston Braves and later the Washington Redskins from 1932 to 1937, he was one of the league’s first true stars.

Advertisement

He led the NFL in rushing yards in 1932 and was known for his versatility, excelling in both running and receiving. His contributions to the game were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s early greats.

Advertisement

Joe Jacoby

Joe Jacoby (Source: Mike Powell /Allsport)

Advertisement

Joe Jacoby‘s name may not be as widely recognized as some of his contemporaries, but his impact on the Redskins’ success during the 1980s and early 1990s was undeniable. As a member of the offensive line, known as “The Hogs,” he protected quarterbacks and cleared paths for running backs, playing a crucial role in the team’s three Super Bowl victories.

Despite being a four-time Pro Bowl selection, he has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a decision that many believe overlooks his significant contributions to the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ken Houston

Ken Houston (Source: Washington Commanders)

Ken Houston was a safety who possessed an uncanny ability to read the quarterback’s eyes and make plays on the ball. Joining the Redskins in 1973, he quickly became one of the league’s premier defensive backs.

Advertisement

Over his career, he recorded 49 interceptions and 12 touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking ability. His leadership and consistency in the secondary were vital to the Redskins’ defensive success during his tenure, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor (Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sean Taylor was a dynamic and electrifying safety whose presence on the field was both commanding and intimidating. Drafted fifth overall in 2004 from the University of Miami, he quickly established himself as one of the most formidable defensive players in the league. In his four seasons with the Redskins, he recorded 243 solo tackles, 62 assists, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 12 interceptions.

His 2006 season was particularly outstanding, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl and the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Tragically, his promising career was cut short when he was fatally shot during a home invasion in 2007. Despite his brief tenure, his impact on the field and his legacy as a fearless competitor continue to resonate with fans and players alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Campbell

Jason Campbell (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jason Campbell served as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins from 2005 to 2009. Drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, he faced the challenge of leading a team through a period of transition.

Advertisement

Over his five seasons with the Redskins, he threw for 16,771 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions. While his tenure was marked by inconsistency and struggles with offensive line protection, his resilience and leadership qualities were evident. He remains a respected figure in the franchise’s history, known for his professionalism and dedication to the team.

Advertisement

Larry Brown

Larry Brown (Source: Washington Commanders)

Advertisement

Larry Brown was a trailblazer for the Washington Redskins’ running game during the early 1970s. Drafted in 1969, he became the first Redskins running back to gain over 1,000 yards in a single season, achieving this feat twice during his career.

Over his eight seasons with the team, he amassed 5,875 rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns. His powerful running style and ability to break tackles made him a key component of the Redskins’ offense. His contributions were recognized with four Pro Bowl selections, cementing his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Terry McLaurin has emerged as the cornerstone of the Washington Commanders’ receiving corps since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Known for his exceptional route running, hands, and leadership, he has consistently been the team’s most reliable offensive weapon.

Advertisement

In 2024, he played a pivotal role in the Commanders’ NFC Championship run, recording 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. His dedication to the team and community has solidified his status as a franchise icon.

Advertisement

Charles Mann

Charles Mann (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Charles Mann was a dominant defensive end for the Washington Redskins during the 1980s and early 1990s. Drafted in the third round of the 1983 NFL Draft, he became a cornerstone of the Redskins’ defense, known for his pass-rushing prowess and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Over his career, he recorded 83 sacks, ranking him among the franchise’s all-time leaders. He was instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl victories, contributing significantly to the Redskins’ defensive success. His leadership and performance on the field earned him multiple Pro Bowl selections and a place in the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeAngelo Hall

DeAngelo Hall (Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

DeAngelo Hall was a dynamic cornerback and safety for the Washington Redskins from 2008 to 2014. Known for his playmaking ability and versatility, he recorded 43 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles during his tenure with the team.

Advertisement

His ability to change the course of a game with a timely interception or forced fumble made him a constant threat on defense. His leadership and commitment to excellence were evident throughout his career, and he remains one of the most impactful defensive backs in franchise history.

Advertisement

Dexter Manley

Dexter Manley (Source: Mike Powell/ALLSPORT)

Advertisement

Dexter Manley was a formidable defensive lineman for the Washington Redskins during the 1980s. Drafted in the fifth round of the 1981 NFL Draft, he quickly became known for his relentless pass-rushing ability and high motor.

In 1986, he set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks in a single season, earning a Pro Bowl selection. Over his career, he recorded 103.5 sacks, contributing significantly to the Redskins’ two Super Bowl victories during his tenure. His impact on the field was undeniable, and he remains a celebrated figure in the franchise’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Gibbs

Joe Gibbs (Source: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs is synonymous with success in Washington Redskins history. Serving as head coach from 1981 to 1992, he led the team to three Super Bowl victories, each with a different starting quarterback and running back, showcasing his adaptability and leadership.

Advertisement

His coaching philosophy emphasized discipline, teamwork, and a balanced offensive attack, which became the hallmark of the Redskins’ success during his tenure. His contributions to the team were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest coaches.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins served as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins from 2015 to 2017. Known for his accuracy and poise under pressure, he threw for over 4,000 yards in each of his three seasons as the starter, setting franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.

His performance in the 2015 season, where he led the team to an NFC East division title, solidified his place in Redskins history. His professionalism and consistency made him a fan favorite and a respected leader in the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Huff

Sam Huff (Source: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Sam Huff was a trailblazer for the Washington Redskins’ defense during the 1960s. Joining the team in 1956, he became one of the first linebackers to gain national recognition for his playmaking ability and leadership on the field.

Advertisement

His aggressive style of play and ability to read offenses made him a key component of the Redskins’ defense. His contributions to the game were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL’s early greats.