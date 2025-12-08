In the blink of an eye, the Indianapolis Colts are facing unparalleled adversity in the 2025 NFL season. With Daniel Jones set to miss the remainder of the campaign, Indy has scheduled a visit for Philip Rivers, who has been on the team in the past. Now, many fans are wondering how old Rivers is and when was the last time he put on the pads and helmet for a game.

In what would be the biggest plot twist of the NFL season Rivers could become the Colts’ starting quarterback overnight. On the same day Rivers turned 44 years old, Mike Garafolo reported the former signal-caller has scheduled a visit to the Colts amid the chaotic quarterback situation in Indianapolis.

Rivers made his last career appearance on January 9, 2020, when the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 27-24 in the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs. Rivers hanged the cleats after that defeat in upstate New York and hasn’t played since. However, desperate times require desperate measures, and the potential future Hall of Famer could write one last chapter in his career.

If Rivers indeed plays for the Colts in the 2025 NFL season, he would become the oldest active quarterback in the league, and possibly the fourth-oldest to ever start a game.

Philip Rivers on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rivers’ stats during 2020 season with Colts

Though Rivers is mostly linked to the Chargers—San Diego and Los Angeles—as he played for that organization from 2004 to 2019, he did put together an incredible season with the Colts in 2020. Rivers finished the campaign with 369 completions for 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Moreover, he led Indianapolis to an 11-5 finish, though he couldn’t get past the first round of the postseason.

Rivers became the first Colts quarterback not named Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck to surpass the 4,000-yard passing mark in an NFL season. Since his retirement, no other QB has done so for Indianapolis. Jones was on pace to achieve just that, but the unfortunate Achilles injury spoiled his plans.

Since Rivers retired, the Colts haven’t seen such prolific production at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Flacco all tried to establish themselves as QB1, but each and every one struggled to be consistent. Daniel Jones has been the biggest beacon of hope for the fanbase in The Crossroads of America, but that has now come crashing down after the heartbreaking non-contact injury.

Colts face drama at QB room

With both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson placed on Injured Reserve (IR), the Colts currently have no other healthy option at the quarterback position than rookie Riley Leonard.

Riley Leonard #15 of the Indianapolis Colts.

However, even the product out of the University of Notre Dame is now questionable to play on Sunday. Dealing with a knee injury, if the rookie quarterback can’t put on the pads when Indianapolis takes on the Seattle Seahawks in Emerald City, then Shane Steichen and company will find themselves in a hole not even Jonathan Taylor can climb them out of.

As it stands, rookie tight end Tyler Warren is listed as the emergency quarterback in Indy. The Colts selected Warren largely because of his ability to mold into any position and virtually play in every inch of the field. Still, commanding an offense against one of the top defenses in the NFL seems like a task too big for a first-year playmaker like Warren. Perhaps, as wild of an idea as it sounds, bringing Rivers back from retirement is a far wiser decision for Indy.

