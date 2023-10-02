The New England Patriots couldn’t build off their first win of the NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was ready for everything they got, holding them to just three points.

Mac Jones was fairly erratic for most of the game. He couldn’t find any time or space to move, and he failed to connect with his receivers even when they found themselves wide open.

However, HC Bill Belichick still likes what he’s seen from his team on the offensive side of the field. He just thinks they need to be more consistent to find their rhythm once and for all.

Bill Belichick Says Patriots Lack Offensive Consistency

“It’s more of a consistency thing,” Belichick said, per ProFootballTalk. “One breakdown, one or two breakdowns on each play with some other good things being done but ultimately that one breakdown causes the play not to be successful. I think once we get hitting on a more consistent basis we can eliminate that one problem, or one technique, or one fundamental thing that comes up on individual plays and the results will be a lot better.”

The Patriots brought in Bill O’Brien to serve as their offensive coordinator, but he hasn’t done a lot to solve their issues. He was supposed to build the offense around Jones, but that hasn’t been the case.

Jones has also shown little-to-no signs of improvement from last season. The Patriots sit on a 1-3 record in a competitive division, and their playoff chances seem slim.