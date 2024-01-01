Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the 2023 season has been very complicated for head coach Andy Reid as the offense is just not working as usual.

The Chiefs have a 10-6 record and have already clinched the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. However, they can no longer get the No.1 seed and home field advantage. That privilege goes to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs were favorites to dominate the NFL. Now, 2023 might be the biggest challenge to preserve what looked like a new born dynasty.

Even in this situation, with all the odds against them, Patrick Mahomes sent a big warning to all those who don’t believe the Kansas City Chiefs can win another championship.

Patrick Mahomes believes the Chiefs can make another Super Bowl run

After a crucial win at home against the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes sent another big warning to the NFL. As the quarterback has been mentioning in the last weeks, the Chiefs have time to adjust and surprise anyone.

“Kind of the motto of this season at the end it’s been a good game and a bad game. So, how can we sustain and get stuff going and continue to build off this momentum. Now, you’re in the playoffs. It’s one game. Single elimination. I think we can go out there and compete with anybody.”

Patrick Mahomes is ready for the NFL playoffs

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are the clear favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. However, Patrick Mahomes said it might be too soon to leave the defending champions out of the race. Though it’s been a different year winning the division late in the season, anything is still possible.

“We’re not winning this in Week 12 or Week 13 like we have before. I mean, we had to battle through adversity and find a way to win this game, but it’s not over. We have to continue to get better and better. We understand that.”

Mahomes also agreed it might a be a good decision to rest starters with nothing to play for in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers as they’ve locked the No.3 seed in the AFC.

“I kind of just let Coach Reid make those decisions and then I roll. So, if he wants us to get out and build off this momentum that we have, I’ll be ready to go. If he wants to give us some rest, then I’ll prepare for whoever we’re going to play and be ready in the playoffs.”