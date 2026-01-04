Bill Belichick receives encouraging news and a reason to stay at UNC amid NFL, Giants rumors

Bill Belichick remains an option for several NFL teams, including the New York Giants, in the head coaching market. However, the UNC Tar Heels are eager to keep him, and the program has now made a move aimed at retaining him for the long term.

In recent days, as the 2025 NFL regular season came to an end, rumors have surfaced about multiple teams inquiring about Bill Belichick’s availability. Reports suggest the Giants have made a final decision regarding their interest in Belichick, and the UNC Tar Heels have responded with a bold move to strengthen their case for keeping him.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has committed to UNC. The move represents a major boost for a Tar Heels offense that struggled throughout the past season and appears to be a direct effort to convince Belichick to remain as head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill Belichick secures a seasoned, yet unstable, quarterback

The addition of Billy Edwards Jr. gives Bill Belichick a more experienced quarterback to work with, although experience does not necessarily guarantee consistency or stability.

Edwards Jr. will enter his fifth season in college football. His most productive year came in 2024, when he appeared in 11 games, completing 273 of 420 passes for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while playing for Maryland.

Advertisement

He transferred to Wisconsin last season but saw action in only two games. While his overall numbers have not been eye-catching, a fresh start with the Tar Heels—who are in need of a reliable quarterback—could provide the stability he has been searching for in his career.

Advertisement

see also Bill Belichick rumors: NY Giants could reportedly choose defensive mastermind as next coach

According to reports, Edwards Jr. is expected to compete for the starting role at UNC next season. He will battle Gio Lopez, who started 11 games in 2025 but was unable to generate consistent success for Belichick’s team.

Advertisement

Is Bill Belichick returning to the NFL?

Following a disappointing debut season with the UNC Tar Heels, which ended with a 4-8 record, speculation emerged about Bill Belichick potentially returning to the NFL in 2026. However, those rumors may be premature.

Several NFL franchises are expected to be in the market for a new head coach, and many believe Belichick could reunite with Tom Brady with the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, the upcoming offseason will ultimately determine whether the six-time Super Bowl champion returns to the NFL or decides to remain in college football for at least one more season.

Advertisement