Brian Belichick has decided to stay with the New England Patriots despite his father's departure, and even admitted there's something positive about not working with Bill.

The New England Patriots made a big decision this year by parting ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick, who led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins. But that meant his sons Steve and Brian had to make a big decision as well.

While Steve opted to leave his post as an assistant to become a defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, Brian chose to stay in Foxborough, where he’s now part of Jerod Mayo‘s staff.

Though one would think it may be an awkward feeling for Bill’s son to be there without his father, Brian Belichick believes there’s actually something positive from this separation.

“(I don’t want to) get into personal family dynamics, but in a way, I think it was good for us to have some separation from being in a football building every day and seeing each other, now we’re not just connected by football,” Brian Belichick said, via NESN. “It’s not that it was that way before, but we talk about different things because we’re in different places. It was hard not to get caught up in that when you see each other at work every day.”

New England Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick talks to quarterback Mac Jones (10) during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 12, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brian Belichick happy in New England even without Bill

Brian Belichick is returning to New England for his eighth season with the Patriots, and while the figure of his father won’t be around the building this time, the place is still familiar for him.

“I very much enjoy coaching here, living here, working with our players every day,” he said. “I have an opportunity to coach a position in the National Football League. How much more can you ask for? It’s been awesome.”

Brian is now working with Jerod Mayo, who enjoyed a successful playing career at Gillette Stadium on Bill Belichick’s watch. “He’s been fantastic,” Mayo said about Brian Belichick on Wednesday.

“He’s been fantastic, and there’s other guys in the organization that it’s been a little awkward for them and they’ve handled it the right way. Brian loves football and he loves New England. He’s got a new baby, loves it up here, wants to stay, and we’re happy he’s here.”

While Brian continues to serve as an assistant for the Patriots, Bill is adjusting to life off the gridiron after so many years, with Belichick appearing on TV during the 2024 NFL Draft.