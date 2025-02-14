Steve Kerr breaks down Jimmy Butler’s role with Warriors after first 4 games

Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors, has expressed excitement over the addition of Jimmy Butler to the NBA team. In his first four games with the Warriors, Butler has already made an impact, with Kerr praising his ability to close out games.

So far, Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.3 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 14.2% from three-point range.

“Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler after four games: ‘He’s the real deal… methodical,’” reported Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “Kerr says Butler is a finisher—not in the traditional sense like Kevin Durant, but in his own way, and he will help Golden State close out games better.”

Victory against the Rockets and strong Start

The Warriors continued their strong start under Butler, securing a 105-98 victory over the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry led the team with 27 points, while Butler contributed 18 points and eight rebounds.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors calls a time out during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With this win, Golden State improved to a 28-27 record, currently sitting in tenth place in the Western Conference. The team will now enter the All-Star break, where Stephen Curry will represent the Warriors.

Butler: A key piece for the Warriors

Butler’s arrival has injected new energy into the Warriors. His leadership, defensive skills, and ability to close games provide valuable support to the team’s playing style. If he maintains this level of performance, Butler could be a crucial factor in Golden State’s playoff push in the second half of the NBA season.