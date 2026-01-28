Who are Real Madrid and Barcelona’s next possible opponents in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase?

After a nail-biting ending to the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase, Barcelona and Real Madrid now know who they might come across in the knockout stages of the competition.

Neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona were at their best in Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. ‘Los Merengues’ fell in dramatic fashion during their visit to Benfica, which cost them their seat among the top 8. Now, Real Madrid will head to the playoff round for the second time in as many Champions League editions under the league-format system.

Barcelona, on the other hand, walked away with all three points, but it wasn’t without suffering. Copenhagen put up a fight during their visit to Nou Camp, but the home team pushed through to secure the victory and clinch a spot among the top 8.

Who can Real Madrid face?

After finishing outside the top 8, Real Madrid (9th) will play in the playoff round in order to make the Round of 16 in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid will play Benfica (24th) or Bodo/Glimt (23rd) in the next stage. The knockout phase playoff draw will be held on Friday, January 30th at 6:00 am ET.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Thus, Benfica and Real Madrid could meet once again, immediately after the Portuguese side’s electric 4–2 victory at home. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a stunning header against Real Madrid in stoppage time to send Benfica through to the playoff round. Now, the two sides could clash in a two-leg elimination showdown.

Barcelona awaits

Contrary to Real Madrid, Barcelona join Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, and Manchester City in the top eight. The eight clubs will learn which two sides could be their opponent when the play-off round is drawn on Friday.

Perhaps, Real Madrid and Barcelona will cross paths in the Round of 16 — or later on — of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. However, ‘Los Merengues’ must first clear a hurdle to reach that stage. Meanwhile, Barcelona have done their job, but can’t rest on their laurels.