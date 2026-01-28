Browns hire new head coach to help Shedeur Sanders in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have chosen their new head coach for the 2026 season. A huge decision for Shedeur Sanders and his future. According to a report by Adam Schefter, Todd Monken will take over for Kevin Stefanski.

“ESPN Sources: the Cleveland Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach. Todd Monken will turn 60 on February 5. After three seasons in the AFC North as Baltimore’s OC, he stays in the division to become the next head coach in Cleveland. This will be Todd Monken’s first NFL head coaching opportunity. He previously served as a head coach at the college level from 2013-15 at Southern Miss. He was also the OC and QBs coach at Georgia from 2020–22, when the Bulldogs won two College Football Playoff National Championships.”

The Browns are the worst team in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens, and the Bengals. Despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL, the offense was a disaster in the 2025 season, during which Kevin Stefanski tried Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and finally Sanders as starting quarterbacks. In the end, Stefanski was fired.

Browns new head coach for 2026

Todd Monken will be the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns for the 2026 season. After working three seasons as offensive coordinator with the Ravens, he has decided to accept the most important opportunity of his career.

Shedeur Sanders future with Browns

There is no doubt that the first major decision Todd Monken will have to make is who will be his starting quarterback for 2026. At the moment, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are on the roster, but Monken could look for a fresh start through the draft.

Another key situation is what will happen with Jim Schwartz after the announcement. Schefter says the Browns want him back as defensive coordinator. “Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz still is under contract to Cleveland and the team wants him to stay.”