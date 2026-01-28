Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the Champions League Matchday 8

Benfica host Real Madrid at the Estádio da Luz in a crucial 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 fixture, as both clubs seek to secure their placement in the next round of the competition. The matchup features two teams facing very different realities as the league phase concludes.

Real Madrid enter the day in third place in the standings with 15 points. A favorable result today would guarantee Los Blancos direct qualification to the Round of 16, allowing them to avoid the knockout phase playoffs in February. Under manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the Spanish giants control their own destiny in Lisbon.

On the other side, Benfica face a daunting task. The Portuguese side currently sits in 29th place with just six points, leaving them outside even the knockout phase playoff spots. To keep their hopes of qualification alive, they must secure a victory today and hope for external results to fall in their favor across the continent.