Trending topics:
champions league

Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the Champions League Matchday 8

Benfica and Real Madrid meet on the final matchday of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase. Stay tuned for all the action and minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesGianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Benfica host Real Madrid at the Estádio da Luz in a crucial 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 fixture, as both clubs seek to secure their placement in the next round of the competition. The matchup features two teams facing very different realities as the league phase concludes.

Real Madrid enter the day in third place in the standings with 15 points. A favorable result today would guarantee Los Blancos direct qualification to the Round of 16, allowing them to avoid the knockout phase playoffs in February. Under manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the Spanish giants control their own destiny in Lisbon.

On the other side, Benfica face a daunting task. The Portuguese side currently sits in 29th place with just six points, leaving them outside even the knockout phase playoff spots. To keep their hopes of qualification alive, they must secure a victory today and hope for external results to fall in their favor across the continent.

Advertisement

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Real Madrid returns to Estadio da Luz

Real Madrid return to the Estádio da Luz for the first time in over 11 years. This venue holds iconic memories for Los Blancos, as it was the stage where they captured their historic tenth Champions League title following a 4-1 extra-time victory over Atletico Madrid.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Estadio da Luz!

Two different pictures for both teams

While Real Madrid stand on the verge of securing direct qualification to the Round of 16, Benfica require what would be considered a sporting miracle to claim a spot in the knockout phase playoffs.

Jose Mourinho’s side must secure a victory and hope for favorable results from other fixtures to advance; meanwhile, even a draw could be enough to grant the visitors their direct ticket to the next round.

Benfica lineup confirmed!

This is Benfica starting XI for today's clash: Trubin; Dedic, Otamendi, Tomás Araújo, Dahl; Barreiro, Schjelderup; Prestianni, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Real Madrid confirmed lineup!

This will be Real Madrid starting lineup for today: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe.

Tweet placeholder

Today's referees

Italian referee Davide Massa has been appointed to officiate the clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Filippo Meli (ITA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Stefano Alassio (ITA)
  • Fourth official: Luca Pairetto (ITA)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Benfica vs Real Madrid will get underway at the Estadio da Luz at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game is ViX.

Benfica and Real Madrid clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Benfica face Real Madrid today at Estadio da Luz in the final matchday!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Why is Cole Palmer not starting today for Chelsea vs Napoli in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?
Soccer

Why is Cole Palmer not starting today for Chelsea vs Napoli in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

Barcelona vs Copenhagen LIVE: Line ups confirmed, kickoff time and how to watch the Champions League Matchday 8!
Soccer

Barcelona vs Copenhagen LIVE: Line ups confirmed, kickoff time and how to watch the Champions League Matchday 8!

2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 LIVE: Updates and standings from league phase finale
Soccer

2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 LIVE: Updates and standings from league phase finale

NY Mets reportedly add former Astros shortstop for infield depth after Bo Bichette deal
MLB

NY Mets reportedly add former Astros shortstop for infield depth after Bo Bichette deal

Better Collective Logo