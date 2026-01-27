Andy Reid’s Chiefs reunite Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with underutilized teammate in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs await answers on several questions. They have yet to learn if Patrick Mahomes will be available for the entire 2026 NFL season, while also being in the dark about Travis Kelce’s career plans. What is clear, though, is that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be up for a steep climb after their 6-11 finish in 2025.

Hoping to spark change and find a hidden gem, Reid’s Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned. An often overlooked aspect of the NFL is finding talent where others don’t, and practice squads provide an opportunity to achieve just that.

As announced by the Chiefs, they have now signed wide receiver Jason Brownlee to a reserve/future deal for the 2026 NFL season. After being on the practice squad, Brownlee made the 53-man active roster last season. Brownlee’s signing is just the tip of the iceberg, as Reid hinted at offseason moves with a remark on the Chiefs during his latest press conference.

Brownlee will get another chance to join Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs in 2026. This time, the product out of Southern Miss will hope to establish himself as a reliable pass-catcher on Andy Reid’s system. Last season, Brownlee appeared in 6 games, but recorded no catches and just one target.

Jason Brownlee of the Chiefs

Winds of change for the Chiefs

Perhaps, Eric Bieniemy’s return to Missouri provides the right spark to even out the passing game. On that note, Reid issued a reminder for Kelce, Mahomes, and the Chiefs about the new OC. Last season, Mahomes and the Chiefs recorded concerning numbers on offense, so something had to change in Arrowhead.

Behind the Chiefs’ struggles

There were several factors behind the lack of success Mahomes and company had in the passing game. Travis Kelce’s decreased and deflating production was definitely among the main factors.

Moreover, Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension to start the year and Xavier Worthy’s Week 1 injury, along with his sophomore slump, help explain the inefficiency Kansas City dealt with throughout the season.

Lastly, the rushing offense’s struggles bear responsibility, too. All in all, the offense took a step backwards in 2025, which made moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a bit easier for Reid and company.

