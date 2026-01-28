Trending topics:
Barcelona vs Copenhagen LIVE: Line ups confirmed, kickoff time and how to watch the Champions League Matchday 8!

Barcelona host Copenhagen at home on Matchday 8 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, where both teams will determine their fate in the tournament.

By Matías Persuh

Raphinha (L) Andres Cornelius (R).
© Getty ImagesRaphinha (L) Andres Cornelius (R).

The group stage of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will reach its final chapter on Matchday 8, with most teams having their fate decided by the end. Barcelona host Copenhagen at the Camp Nou, aiming for a victory that would secure their spot directly in the Round of 16.

Barca comes off a 4–2 away victory over Slavia Prague, and their fate now hinges on whether they win, tie, or lose against Copenhagen in this crucial match. With 13 points and sitting in ninth place, nothing is decided yet.

The situation is somewhat different for the visiting side, as they are currently among the teams hoping for a miracle to reach the playoffs. The reality is that they must leave the Camp Nou with a victory if they want any chance of achieving that goal.

Copenhagen’s starting XI confirmed!

The visiting side has confirmed their starting lineup for this match: Kotarski, Meling, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Suzuki, Lopez, Larsson, Clem, Achouri, Elyounoussi y Dadason.

Barcelona’s starting XI confirmed!

These are the players who will take the field for the home side: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde, Eric, Fermin, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski.

Key absences for Barcelona

Hansi Flick will need his squad operating at maximum capacity for this match, but unfortunately neither Frenkie de Jong nor Pedri are playing vs Copenhagen.

The Dutch midfielder is serving a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation, while the Spaniard is sidelined with a right biceps femoris muscle injury.

Referees appointed for the match

The referee appointed for this key matchup will be France’s Benoît Bastien. Meanwhile, VAR duties will be handled by Belgian official Bram Van Driessche.

Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!

This important match will kick off at 3 PM ET. It will take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, which has a seating capacity of 99,354.

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen in the USA. The other option is Paramount+.

Barcelona and Copenhagen face each other in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Barcelona vs. Copenhagen match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League!

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
