Barcelona vs Copenhagen LIVE: Line ups confirmed, kickoff time and how to watch the Champions League Matchday 8!

The group stage of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will reach its final chapter on Matchday 8, with most teams having their fate decided by the end. Barcelona host Copenhagen at the Camp Nou, aiming for a victory that would secure their spot directly in the Round of 16.

Barca comes off a 4–2 away victory over Slavia Prague, and their fate now hinges on whether they win, tie, or lose against Copenhagen in this crucial match. With 13 points and sitting in ninth place, nothing is decided yet.

The situation is somewhat different for the visiting side, as they are currently among the teams hoping for a miracle to reach the playoffs. The reality is that they must leave the Camp Nou with a victory if they want any chance of achieving that goal.