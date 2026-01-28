2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 LIVE: Updates and standings from league phase finale

Trending topics:
Eighteen matches will be played simultaneously as the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase reaches its conclusion, with qualification spots and final positions in the standings on the line. Follow our live coverage for real-time goal updates and table movements across every venue.

By Emilio Abad

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.
© Angel MartinezKylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

The final matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase is set to deliver maximum drama, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs fighting for crucial top-eight positions. Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City all enter Wednesday with their direct qualification to the round of 16 still on the line, raising the stakes across the continent.

Several of these sides arrive under pressure after uneven performances, highlighted by Manchester City’s shocking 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last week. With every match kicking off simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET, every goal across the grounds could shift the standings dramatically and determine who advances comfortably and who faces an early knockout test.

Only the top eight teams will earn automatic passage to the round of 16, while clubs finishing ninth through 24th must battle through a playoff round in February. Teams placed 25th to 36th will be eliminated outright, and as in previous seasons, no sides will drop into the Europa League, making Wednesday a decisive moment in the Champions League campaign.

The fight for direct qualification to the round of 16

Real Madrid sit third with 15 points and are well-positioned to secure a direct place in the round of 16. They visit Benfica, who have six points, and a victory would guarantee qualification without relying on other results. Liverpool also have 15 points and will close the league phase at home against Qarabag, one of the surprise sides with 10 points. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool could still advance with a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur are fifth on 14 points and also control their own destiny in the race for a top-eight finish. They travel to face already eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt, who have four points, and a win would be enough to send Tottenham straight into the round of 16.

From sixth place onward, a tightly packed group of clubs sit on 13 points, all aiming to break into the top eight. The marquee matchup in this zone is Paris Saint-Germain hosting Newcastle in France, where the winner will move closer to direct qualification and the loser will likely drop into the playoff round. Sporting Lisbon visit Athletic Club, Manchester City host Galatasaray, Chelsea travel to Napoli, Barcelona play at home against Copenhagen, Atlético Madrid welcome Bodø/Glimt, and Atalanta visit Union Saint-Gilloise. With limited spots available, goal difference could ultimately decide who advances directly and who is forced into the playoffs.

Key absences for Barcelona

Barcelona will play this final UEFA Champions League matchday without two of their most influential players, as Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are both unavailable for tonight’s decisive clash. The absences represent a significant challenge for Barcelona as they look to secure their position in the standings.

De Jong will miss the match due to suspension after accumulating yellow cards. The Dutch midfielder picked up his third booking of the competition during last week’s 4–2 victory over Slavia Prague, triggering an automatic one-match ban for Matchday 8.

Pedri, meanwhile, is sidelined through injury. The Spanish midfielder suffered a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg during that same win over Slavia Prague.

Who is already through to the knockout rounds

  • Round of 16 (2):
    Arsenal are guaranteed to finish either first or second in the standings, ensuring a direct place in the round of 16 with a top seeding position. Bayern Munich also booked their spot after a 2–0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.
  • Guaranteed at least a place in the knockout playoff round (13): Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Chelsea, Barcelona, Sporting Portugal, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Inter, and Juventus have all secured a minimum of a playoff-round berth.
  • Still in contention for the knockout rounds or facing elimination (17):
    Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, Qarabag, Olympique de Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Napoli, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt, Benfica, Pafos, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Ajax enter the final matchday with their European futures still undecided.
  • Eliminated (4):
    Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal, and Kairat Almaty are officially out of the competition.

Currently standings table

UEFA Champions League table.

UEFA Champions League table.

UEFA Champions League table.

UEFA Champions League table.

UEFA Champions League table.

All matches today in the UEFA Champions League

  • Benfica vs Real Madrid
  • Barcelona vs Copenhagen
  • Atlético Madrid vs Bodø/Glimt
  • Athletic Club vs Sporting Portugal
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle
  • Manchester City vs Galatasaray
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
  • Napoli vs Chelsea
  • Monaco vs Juventus
  • Ajax vs Olympiacos
  • Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta
  • PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich
  • Club Brugge vs. Olympique de Marseille
  • Liverpool vs. Qarabag
  • Arsenal vs Kairat
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Pafos vs Slavia Prague
UEFA Champions League final phase

Welcome to our live blog of today’s UEFA Champions League action as the league phase reaches its decisive final matchday 8!

All 18 matches will be played simultaneously, with qualification spots and final standings on the line across Europe. Stay with us for goal alerts, key updates, and real-time movements in the table as the race for the round of 16 intensifies.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
