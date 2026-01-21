Bills might add 2x Super Bowl champion as next head coach in 2026 for Josh Allen

The Bills are considering Anthony Lynn as a potential replacement for Sean McDermott. According to a report by Adam Schefter, they have already requested an interview with him for their head coach position.

“Former Bills assistant head coach and current Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, a finalist for the Buffalo head coaching job in 2017 that went to Sean McDermott, is scheduled to interview for the Bills head coach job Saturday, per a league source. Back in 2017, Lynn landed the Chargers head coaching job instead and posted a 33-31 record in the midst of the team’s relocation to LA. Since then, Lynn has studied under coaches such as Dan Campbell, Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn.”

The Buffaki Bills parted ways with Sean McDermott because they didn’t consider him the right person to help Josh Allen win a Super Bowl. According to team owner Terry Pegula, the playoff loss to the Broncos made it very clear that a change in direction was necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be next Bills’ head coach?

Brian Daboll, Anthony Lynn, and Joe Brady are currently the leading candidates to become the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. It’s important to note that high-profile names like John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are off the market, having signed with the Giants and Falcons, respectively.

Bills’ quest for a Super Bowl

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl in their history and are ready to start a new chapter as they open their new stadium in 2026. The departure of Sean McDermott seems to send a clear message of a fresh start.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen’s former Bills teammate emerges as potential candidate to replace Sean McDermott

Lynn won the Super Bowl twice as a player with Denver and, in his coaching career, has worked for teams including the Broncos, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, Jets, Bills, Chargers, Lions, 49ers, and Commanders. In 2016, he served as interim head coach in Buffalo after Rex Ryan was fired.