Josh Allen’s former Bills teammate emerges as potential candidate to replace Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott, which means there is an opening to coach Josh Allen. A few names have popped up, but a new one is all the more intriguing, as it’s a former teammate of the quarterback.

According to Peter Schrager of ESPN, while Brian Daboll and Joe Brady are candidates to replace McDermott, a third name has popped up. That name is Davis Webb. Now under Sean Payton in Denver, Webb played three years in Buffalo alongside Josh Allen. Webb already met with Las Vegas and Baltimore. However, according to league rules, the Bills can’t interview candidates on active playoff teams. Hence, they could interview Webb until the Broncos are eliminated, and if they go to the Super Bowl, they would have to wait until after February 8th.

Webb is only 30 years old, and was with the Bills from 2019-2021. However, his only work as a player in the NFL were one game in Buffalo where he only kneeled down for -3 yards, and one in 2022 with the Giants, where he completed 23/40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown. After that, he decided to move into coaching, where he’s been nurtured by Sean Payton.

Has Davis Webb done enough as OC to get HC looks?

As soon as he retired, Webb got hired by Sean Payton to become the Denver Broncos QB coach. After helping develop Bo Nix during his rookie year, the Broncos promoted him to Offensive Pass Game Coordinator, where he held both QB and Pass Game Coordinator roles.

coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos

His job has been impressive, and the 30-year-old finds himself being a coveted head coaching candidate. Not only has he interviewed with the Raiders and Ravens, but the Bills are taking more and more momentum now that McDermott is gone. Not for nothing, he spent three years with the organization so they know him very well, albeit as a player more than a coach. Still, the fact is he could easily become a big name to monitor in the following weeks.

Sean Payton’s coaching tree is volatile

Hiring someone under Sean Payton’s coaching tree would look like a great idea. After all, he is one of the best in the business. However, not everyone can replicate what Sean Payton is. Hence, names under his coaching tree have mixed results.

The most successful hire of a Sean Payton pupil is Dan Campbell. He has transformed the Lions, although they just had a down season in 2025. Dennis Allen is proving his worth right now as the Bears DC, but his time as HC wasn’t very good. Still, what is true is that Payton’s philosophy is having a QB-friendly structure, with plenty of protection, pre-snap and motion, and focusing on progressions. If Webb is able to translate that, he could have bright future.