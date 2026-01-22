Broncos quarterback Jarred Stidham sends clear message to NFL after Bo Nix season ending injury against Bills in 2026 playoffs

Jarrett Stidham stated that he is ready for the huge responsibility of pursuing a Super Bowl berth when the Denver Broncos face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The quarterback affirmed that he is not intimidated by the moment or the big stage.

Stidham is ready to silence all the NFL doubters. “I’m just fired up for the opportunity for these guys. At the end of the day, it’s still football. That’s how I view it. I’m not treating my preparation any differently. I’m just going to go out there and play and be myself. I’m not going to try to be somebody that I’m not. I know how I can play. We all just have to play within ourselves.”

Bo Nix suffered a devastating ankle injury in the Divisional Round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. That’s why Stidham will get the opportunity of a lifetime, with the full support of his head coach Sean Payton, who has said he isn’t worried because he sees his backup QB at a starter level in the NFL.

Broncos backup QB after Bo Nix’s injury

Jarrett Stidham will have a full week of preparation for the huge challenge of replacing Bo Nix. He is only the second quarterback in NFL history whose first start in a season comes in a Conference Championship Game. The other was Roger Staubach with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1972 season.

“Look, I think every week going back to when I was backing up Russell Wilson, I’ve always prepared the same every single week like I am the starter. Just hasn’t obviously been that way minus two weeks. So, my preparation hasn’t changed one bit. That’s just kind of how I view it.”

The Broncos had a great season with a 14-3 record, winning the AFC West over the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, as the No. 1 seed, they will have the advantage of hosting the AFC Championship Game, but with a backup at the helm. A real uphill battle.

