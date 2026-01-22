Bills fired Sean McDermott to possibly sign 5x Super Bowl champion for Josh Allen in 2026 after loss to Bo Nix and Broncos

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time after the painful playoff loss against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. The team’s owner, Terry Pegula, confirmed that this was the reason he fired head coach Sean McDermott.

Now, in the search for McDermott’s replacement, the Bills have announced that they interviewed Brian Daboll, a man with plenty of experience. He won the Super Bowl five times with the Patriots as an assistant and also served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. Daboll won the Coach of the Year award in 2022 due to his remarkable job with the Giants.

This was the official statement. “Former Giants head coach and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed for Buffalo’s head coaching vacancy on Thursday. Daboll most recently served as the Giants head coach from 2022-25. Prior to that, Daboll was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018-21. During his time with the Bills, they went 40-25 and averaged 24.1 points per game and 352.3 total yards per game.”

Bills need a new head coach after loss to Bo Nix and Denver Broncos

The Bills also confirmed an interview for the head coaching position with their current offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. “Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was first up in the candidate cycle, interviewing on Wednesday. Brady has been the team’s full-time OC since Jan. 28, 2024, and served as the interim OC beginning in November 2023.”

Another head coach candidate for Bills

Additionally, a report from Adam Schefter confirmed that the Bills also plan to interview Grant Udinski. “Bills are scheduled to interview Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for their HC opening Sunday, per sources. Prior to that, Udinski will have a second head coach interview Friday with the Browns.”

