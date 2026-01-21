Bills could sign 5x Super Bowl champion coach with Tom Brady’s Patriots to help Josh Allen in 2026 season

The Buffalo Bills have officially begun the search for their new head coach after surprisingly firing Sean McDermott. According to a report from Adam Schefter, they have already requested an interview with one of the leading candidates, Brian Daboll.

Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 and was a key figure in turning Josh Allen into a star. “Bills requested a head coach interview with former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, per source.”

After four seasons with the Giants and having won the Coach of the Year award in 2022, Daboll could have the opportunity to help Allen win a Super Bowl with the Bills. There is no doubt that in the race for the coveted job, he is one of the strongest names to watch.

Did Brian Daboll coach the Bills?

Yes. Brian Daboll coached with the Bills between the 2018 and 2021 seasons. He worked as the offensive coordinator, and his strong results with Josh Allen earned him the opportunity to become head coach of the New York Giants starting in 2022. He also won the Super Bowl five times with the Patriots in two different stints working as defensive assistant, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Why did the Bills fire head coach Sean McDermott?

The Bills fired Sean McDermott due to the lack of positive playoff results after nine seasons. Despite winning the AFC East title five times, the head coach was never able to reach the Super Bowl, and with Josh Allen currently in his prime, team ownership decided to try a different formula. It could be Daboll thanks to his experience working with star quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Allen, in addition to having led the Giants to the postseason with Daniel Jones.

