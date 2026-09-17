Bills vs Lions: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Regular Season game on September 17, 2026

The Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium in a Week 2 Thursday Night Football showdown. Both teams opened 2026 with wins, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Tournament NFL Regular Season Date Thursday, September 17, 2026 Time 8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Bills vs Lions in the USA

The Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions matchup will be broadcast nationally through Amazon Prime Video as the first regular-season Thursday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season.

Can I watch Bills vs Lions for free?

Eligible viewers in the United States can watch Bills vs. Lions through Amazon Prime Video‘s 30-day free trial. Amazon’s official guide specifically states that non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial to watch TNF.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both enter Week 2 with 1-0 records, making Thursday night’s matchup an early opportunity for either team to move to 2-0. Buffalo opened the season with a 36-31 win over the Houston Texans, while Detroit defeated the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime.

The game also carries added significance as the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium, giving the Bills their official home debut in their new venue, which replaces an old Highmark stadium that will be demolished. The new stadium isn’t a dome but it does have a heated field.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

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The short week adds another challenge. Both teams played deep into their Week 1 games, with Detroit needing overtime against New Orleans, leaving only a few days to recover and prepare for Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo’s coaching staff has specifically pointed to the limited preparation time and the need to get players physically and mentally ready for the quick turnaround.

There are also important personnel situations to monitor. Detroit entered Monday’s practice with Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller listed as non-participants, while center Juice Scruggs was limited with a knee issue.

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The Lions’ offensive line will therefore be one of the areas to watch as the team prepares for a Bills defense led by a Buffalo roster that also had several players dealing with injuries following Week 1. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco remains out for the Lions as the running back is on IR.

What time is the Bills vs Lions match?

The Bills vs. Lions game kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 8:15 PM ET at a new Highmark Stadium with a lower capacity than its predecessor. The Thursday Night Football broadcast begins with pregame coverage at 7:00 PM ET, while the game itself starts at 8:15 PM ET.

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