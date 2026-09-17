Why isn’t Isiah Pacheco playing today for Lions vs Bills on TNF in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Isiah Pacheco won't be suiting up for the Detroit Lions as they play on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

The Detroit Lions play against the Buffalo Bills in a barnburner as Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season begins. However, running back Isiah Pacheco won’t be suiting up for the NFC team during the Thursday Night Football game.

Isiah Pacheco is missing today’s game because he is on the Injured Reserve list after undergoing back surgery. Pacheco’s career has been injury-riddled for a while now.

In fact, Pacheco dealt with injuries all the way back in training camp. The new Lions RB was dealing with an MCL sprain back then, even before needing back surgery.

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When is Pacheco scheduled to be back?

Head coach Dan Campbell stated he will miss a significant amount of time, with an expected 12-week recovery and a potential return around December. So, if the running back is able to get on the field, he will ramp up his actions just before the NFL playoffs. These are the injuries Pacheco’s had in the NFL:

REPORT: Lions RB Isiah Pacheco will miss “a significant amount of time” after undergoing back surgery, per Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/UCmUN7jTpP — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) September 14, 2026

2024 – Fractured Fibula: Suffered early in the 2024 season, limiting him to just 7 games.

Suffered early in the 2024 season, limiting him to just 7 games. 2024 – Ribs & Ankle: Listed on injury reports with ankle issues (Week 12) and rib injuries (Week 18).

Listed on injury reports with ankle issues (Week 12) and rib injuries (Week 18). 2025 – Knee / MCL Issues: Missed time over a month during the 2025 season, with official game reports listing knee injuries around Weeks 9 and 11.

Missed time over a month during the 2025 season, with official game reports listing knee injuries around Weeks 9 and 11. 2026 – Training Camp Sprained MCL: Suffered a knee injury early in training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Suffered a knee injury early in training camp with the Detroit Lions. 2026 – Back Injury & Surgery: Picked up a lumbar/back issue while recovering from his knee injury, leading to placement on the injured reserve and back surgery in September 2026 to fix a nerve issue

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Lions RB depth chart vs Bills

The Bills’ new Highmark Stadium has a different capacity than their old venue, but it will be packed for this game. Hence, the Lions will face a hostile environment as they seek new ways to find a victory vs Bills. For Detroit, running the football is key. Therefore, these RBs will be crucial for them as the game develops: