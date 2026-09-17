The uniforms Bills and Lions are wearing tonight for TNF in 2026 NFL Week 2

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are bringing their Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup to the new Highmark Stadium, but there’s more to the game-day look than just the familiar team colors.

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions meet tonight for a special Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 2, with both teams entering 1-0. The game marks the first regular-season contest at the new and most expensive Highmark Stadium.

Joe Brady’s team will stick with its Blue Primary uniform. The Bills also brought back red end zones for the occasion after a fan vote, giving the new stadium a distinctive backdrop for its first NFL game.

Detroit, meanwhile, is going with its all-white “Marshmallows” road look, with white jerseys and pants for the trip to Orchard Park. From the very beginning, their uniforms were trending, as was the list of starting and backup quarterbacks.

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What is special about the Bills vs. Lions uniform matchup?

The Bills vs. Lions uniform matchup is special because Buffalo is opening the new Highmark Stadium in its Blue Primary uniform with a commemorative patch, while Detroit is wearing its all-white road combination for TNF.

DJ Moore #2 of the Bills and Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Lions (Source: Tim Warner/Christian Petersen — Getty Images)

The Bills’ Week 2 uniform was officially announced as part of the team’s “Inaugural Season” celebration, making the outfit part of the first regular-season game at the new stadium.

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Buffalo’s uniform will feature a 2026 Inaugural Season at Highmark Stadium patch on the home jersey. The Bills selected their Blue Primary combination for the game, keeping the look tied to the franchise’s traditional identity.

There is another visual detail worth noting: they have prepared red end zones for the home opener, with the Bills logo at midfield. The team’s official field-painting photos from September 16 show the new stadium ready for its first regular-season crowd.

The Bills also have a new alternate uniform available in 2026, the “Nickel City” set, but that is not the look being used against Detroit. That uniform features gray jerseys and pants with a blue helmet and the team’s red charging streak, giving Buffalo another option during its first season in the new stadium.

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For this particular matchup, then, the significance is less about a new uniform debut and more about the combination of Buffalo’s traditional blue home look, the Inaugural Season patch and the visual setting of the new Highmark Stadium.