In a twist that has caught the league off guard, the Dallas Cowboys have pulled off a significant trade by acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. This trade was very unexpected especially due to the destination where the quarterback landed.

The 49ers decided to move on from Trey Lance after only two years, a resolution prompted by him falling behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold in the 49ers’ depth chart. Therefore, they wanted to make sure to get something in return while he was still a valuable asset.

Dallas weren’t considered a potential new team for Lance, but they didn’t hesitate in taking a chance on this young player with a high ceiling. Despite he’s going to start below Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush, the team plans to have him as the second choice in the near future.

Three More Teams Were Reportedly Interested in Trey Lance

Initially, both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch had stated their intention to keep Lance on the roster. However, they parted ways with the player a day after stating that was their desire.

The Cowboys secured the winning bid by offering the 49ers a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, making it impossible for San Francisco to avoid trading Lance to the AFC as they wanted. They were so excited by the offer that they also declined the interest of at least three teams.

As reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions were involved in trade talks. This report also suggested that the offers were mostly a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth, so the Cowboys had the best offering.

What Is Trey Lance’s Record as a Starter?

Trey Lance’s record as starter is 2-2, despite playing a total of eight games in his career with the 49ers.