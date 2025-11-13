Bo Nix sends clear message to critics: ‘Say it to my face’ as Broncos QB struggles

The Denver Broncos sit atop the NFL with an 8-2 record. Usually, that indicates a solid, well-rounded team. However, that is not the case, as the team is winning despite quarterback Bo Nix struggling hard to make ends meet. Still, the second-year signal-caller didn’t hesitate to hit back at his critics.

“For me it’s quite simple,” Nix said, “I delete my social media, I don’t have it, so unless somebody says it to my face I don’t really hear it — and nobody is ever bold enough to say it to your face. I don’t get on social media.” Nix is not taking well the criticism surrounding him.

Whether he reads the critics or not, the fact is that Nix has struggled. The QB ranks 28th in the NFL in completion percentage. Now, to be fair with him, he’s had his fair share of late-game heroics as the Broncos are 4-0 after trailing at the start of the fourth quarter. Still, for many that’s not enough, the fans want consistency.

Is Sean Payton losing his patience with Nix?

Sean Payton worked with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees for most of his career. Hence, he is accustomed to good quarterbacking. Also, Payton is known to have a temper and to be a brilliant offensive mind. Therefore, when the offense isn’t clicking, his temper starts to boil.

However, a few days ago, Payton praised Nix’s ability to not take sacks. So, while Payton is still defending and highlighting his quarterback, he also knows he has a top-tier roster whose ceiling is clearly marked by Nix.

The Broncos offense is talented but not elite

The weapons that Nix has are not elite by any means. Still, they are more than capable to create harm. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been an underrated player all his career. Also, the team found a volume machine in WR Troy Franklin. Now, running back JK Dobbins is injured, but this will clear the path for rookie RJ Harvey to get more touches.

In many categories like yards per game and points per game, the Broncos are a middle of the pack unit. However, since the team’s defense is so tough, the team keeps winning.