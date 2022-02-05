Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores claims that the New York Giants' decision to hire Brian Daboll ahead of him was made under Bill Belichick's influence.

Brian Flores has decided to unleash hell upon the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins HC shut the door on any potential job for the foreseeable future, but still chose to sue the league and multiple organizations over alleged racism in hiring.

Flores shared proof of how his interview was nothing more than a 'box check' over the league's Rooney Rule, claiming that they had already made up their minds long before bringing him in.

Moreover, the former New England Patriots' assistant recently claimed that Bill Belichick influenced the New York Giants' decision to hire Brian Daboll as their new coach instead of him.

Brian Flores Says Bill Belichick Influenced The Giants To Hire Brian Daboll

“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions,” Flores told Jay Williams. “I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”

Giants Deny Belichick's Influence

The Giants were quick to dismiss that narrative and deny every single one of Flores' accusations. Per the team, Belichick didn't have any say in their decision and Flores was a legit candidate for the job:

(Statement via Giants)

“Brian Flores has raised serious issues in the filing of his complaint. The specific claims against the Giants and Mr. Flores’ allegations about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false.”

“(...) After we interviewed six exceptional and diverse candidates, the decision on who we would hire as head coach was made on the evening of January 28, one day after Mr. Flores spent an entire day in our offices going through his second interview for the position, meeting with ownership and other staff members, and receiving a tour of our facility. There is additional concrete and objective evidence to substantiate we did not make our decision until the evening of the 28th.”

“(...) The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he ‘thinks’ Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even took place. Giants’ ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute Zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point. (...) It has been well documented how much research and due diligence we did on Mr. Flores as it related to his candidacy."

This story isn't going to go away any time soon, as Flores has repeatedly stated that he won't back down in his fight against systematic racism within the NFL. Now, we'll have to wait and see how this unfolds.