Brock Bowers praises Kirk Cousins days before Raiders possibly selecting Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft

Brock Bowers is the cornerstone of the Las Vegas Raiders offense. However, his production is tied up to what the quarterback is capable of doing. With the team almost guaranteed on selecting Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft, the tight end still took time to praise newly-arrived Kirk Cousins.

Bowers spoke with Sam Warren of The Athletic and said it seems like Cousins has been with the Raiders “for years.” He also praised Cousins’ leadership and experience. “It’s definitely helpful to have that presence,” Bowers said. The Raiders as a whole have backed up Kirk Cousins since his arrival.

Cousins and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak are familiar with each other. They worked together for three years (2019-2021) where Kubiak was Cousins’ WB coach and offensive coordinator. Cousins went to two Pro Bowls during that span.

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Having Bowers happy is key for the Raiders

Brock Bowers has just two seasons under his belt but he is an integral part of the Raiders. His talent is other-worldly and despite his team not being successful, he has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Brock Bowers in a Chip Kelly Offense is must see TV pic.twitter.com/1sMngXQvhu — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 7, 2025

Bowers has 1,874 yards in two seasons, alongside seven touchdowns. And, to make it more impressing, he achieved so while missing five games last year. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in both seasons.

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The Raiders have an exciting young core

Mendoza is 99.9% guaranteed being a Raider. Hence, the skill positions are nice and young for the team. Mendoza at QB, backed up by Bowers at tight end and running back Ashton Jeanty in his second year make this a promising unit.

They also need to bring a new wideout. It wouldn’t surprise to see them get a good wide receiver at pick number 36 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They still have young wideouts like Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech. They also brought in Jalen Nailor. Those are wideouts with potential, but they aren’t established superstars.