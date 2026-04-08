Kirk Cousins vs. Fernando Mendoza: The veteran QB confirms Raiders’ battle has started

Fernando Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His arrival would create a high-stakes competition within the Las Vegas Raiders‘ quarterback room, especially following the recent signing of veteran Kirk Cousins.

A compelling narrative is unfolding in Las Vegas. When Cousins signed with the Raiders earlier this month, many questioned whether the team would still target Mendoza with the top pick. However, the organization’s plan has become clear: they intend to foster a competitive environment between the seasoned veteran and the rookie phenom.

Upon his arrival, Cousins thanked the Raiders organization for their belief in him, as he is excited to wear their uniform. He has also openly acknowledged that a competition with Mendoza is on the horizon, stating that “the best player needs to play” and expressing his excitement to lead and mentor the next generation of talent.

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“I honestly don’t want to start unless I’m the best option, and I told Klint that,” Cousins said on Good Morning Football. “The best player should play. As long as that’s the case, I have no qualms about however it plays out. I do think Fernando is going to be a great addition to our team. I think he’s going to have a great future in our league. I have no problem being a voice in the room to help him to the degree I can.

“He’s going to have great support around him with the coaching staff, but to be able to watch a veteran quarterback go through his habits and routines and process, that can be a great asset for him. He was here yesterday on his draft day visit. We were able to watch film together. I think he’ll be a great addition to the room.”

Could the Raiders pass on Fernando Mendoza?

Barring an extraordinary turn of events, it is highly unlikely the Raiders will pass on Mendoza. The franchise is desperate for a long-term solution at quarterback, and the former Indiana standout—who recently led the Hoosiers to a national championship—is widely viewed as the “missing piece” for the Silver and Black.

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Holding the No. 1 overall pick gives Las Vegas total control over the draft board. While other quarterback-needy teams are undoubtedly interested in a prospect of Mendoza’s caliber, the Raiders are firmly in the driver’s seat to secure his services on April 23.

While some analysts have suggested that the Raiders could trade down to acquire a massive “haul” of picks—potentially targeting Alabama’s Ty Simpson later in the first round—the consensus among league insiders is that they will stay put.

Comp update: Kirk Cousins will sign a five-year, $172 million deal with the Raiders that in reality is a one-year, fully-guaranteed $20 million deal that also contains a club option for two years at $80M.



The Falcons will pay Cousins $8.7 million this season, the Raiders another… pic.twitter.com/MHYqOOfBs7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2026

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The Raiders hold all the leverage; they can choose to draft Mendoza and pair him with Cousins, ensuring they have both a “Week 1 ready” veteran and a superstar prospect to lead the franchise into the future.