Raiders QB depth chart for 2026 NFL season with Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders have almost everything in place for the start of the 2026 NFL season, and one of the biggest positives is their quarterback depth. Headlining that group is Kirk Cousins, who is set for a fresh start in the upcoming season alongside two younger arms.

Along with Cousins, the Raiders also have Aidan O’Connell on the depth chart, a player expected to play a key role in helping the offense reach its goals in 2026. The team is looking to bounce back from last season’s 3-14 record, their worst mark since 2006.

The draft also gave the Raiders a valuable opportunity heading into 2026, especially with Klint Kubiak stepping in as head coach. It marks his first time in that role after previously working as an offensive coordinator, bringing a system that could reshape the team’s identity.

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A stronger quarterback depth chart for 2026

With Cousins and O’Connell leading the quarterback room, and a head coach who understands offensive systems and quarterback play from his experience as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Raiders are expected to be more aggressive offensively in 2026.

Quarterbacks:

Kirk Cousins

Aidan O’Connell

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Cousins’ veteran presence could be one of the key factors in getting the offense off to a strong start early in the season. He has a proven ability to push the ball downfield and work with fast wide receivers. While he didn’t replicate his peak success with the Atlanta Falcons compared to his time with the Minnesota Vikings, this new chapter in Las Vegas could offer a different outcome.

“It starts with the coaching staff. I was really excited about being able to work with coaches I worked with before, in Klint Kubiak, Rick Dennison, (and) Andrew Janocko,” Cousins said on April 7 during his introductory press conference. “I had some of my best years playing with them, and coaching is a big deal in this league. So, getting around them excited me. And I think it’s a team that has a lot of young talent and that they’re building something special, and I want to be a part of that.”