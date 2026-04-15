Raiders back Kirk Cousins’ arrival while preparing to take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed Kirk Cousins, even as the arrival of Fernando Mendoza appears imminent. However, the club views the veteran’s presence as a major positive for the coaching staff.

When the Raiders confirmed Cousins was joining the team, many wondered what his specific role would be. With Las Vegas widely expected to select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the veteran could potentially begin the season as QB2.

While Mendoza is not yet on the roster, his selection feels inevitable. Nevertheless, the Raiders believe Cousins will provide invaluable leadership and stability, even if he doesn’t ultimately serve as the long-term starter.

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“There’s an understanding of Klint’s offense that I think will help Aidan [O’Connell] and any other quarterbacks that join the group,” general manager John Spytek. “He’s won, he’s hard working, he’s detailed, he’s smart, he’s been a great teammate places he’s been. … Just anytime you have a veteran quarterback in a room that’s played at a high level that you believe can still play well and play at a high level, I think that helps everybody — especially the coaching staff will sleep a little better at night.”

A fierce QB competition

Kirk Cousins is well aware that his job as QB1 is not guaranteed, even suggesting that the battle for the starting job against Fernando Mendoza has already begun. While the veteran is ready for the challenge, he also understands his role as a mentor to the former Indiana standout.

While Cousins could end up as the backup, he remains a fierce competitor. During his time with the Falcons, Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr., yet Cousins secured the starting role for the beginning of that campaign.

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The Raiders may follow a similar blueprint, using Cousins to provide Mendoza with the time and space needed to adapt to the NFL. This strategy would ensure a smoother transition as Mendoza develops into the franchise legend the team envisions.

Can the Raiders pass on Fernando Mendoza?

It would be a shock to the entire league if the Raiders passed on Mendoza at No. 1 overall. The team is desperate for a quarterback to lead them back to success, and developing the reigning Heisman winner is seen as the clearest path forward.

Rate the Raiders Offense ☠️🏴‍☠️



HC/OC Klint Kubiak



QB1 Kirk Cousins

QB2 Fernando Mendoza

RB1 Ashton Jeanty

WR Tre Tucker

WR Jalen Nailor

WR Jack Bech

TE1 Brock Bowers

TE2 Michael Mayer

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jackson Powers Johnson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Caleb Rogers

RT DJ Glaze/Grant pic.twitter.com/KjoEvJBNRh — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) April 2, 2026

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In recent days, the Raiders confirmed that several teams have inquired about trading for the top pick. However, Las Vegas remains committed to holding the selection and ushering in the Mendoza era.