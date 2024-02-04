The San Francisco 49ers have the most talented roster in the National Football League, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see them making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Then again, it’s not like it was a cakewalk for Kyle Shanahan’s team. They had to fight their way back after trailing in back-to-back playoff games, showing they’re not just talented but also well-coached and resilient.

With that in mind, QB Brock Purdy talked about having that chip on their shoulders and playing with a more aggressive mindset right out of the gate instead of waiting until the second half to take care of business. Otherwise, they won’t be able to get past an experienced team like the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purdy Says The Niners Need To Embrace An Underdog Mentality

“I feel like all of us, we’re sort of learning just that chip on our shoulder, the mindset of our backs being against the wall and we need it,” Purdy told the media. “That’s when our best style of ball comes out and we all step up to the plate and play our best. So, whatever that mindset is early on, we need to get to it.”

Purdy also thinks his team needs to do a better job of executing early. As great as his defense has been to help them come back into games, he thinks they’re better when they’re aggressive right out of the gate:

“Obviously we need to do a better job with third downs early in the game and converting on those and staying on the field,” Purdy. “But I mean, when we needed to come back, we step it up, we pick it up, the intensity, everyone’s just on it and on point. So, if we can have that kind of mindset early on, just like we have all year and come out firing away, I think that’s when our defense plays well with that. So that’s something that we all have to talk about and be better at for sure. And that starts with me.”

The Niners will have to hit the ground running and make sure to maintain the same intensity if they want to sand a chance against the reigning champions. This time, they cannot afford to fall into another big hole.