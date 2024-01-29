Just like Thanos, Patrick Mahomes seems to be inevitable. Even in their ‘worst’ year — a year in which they won 11 games, by the way — the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

Once again, the best team in the National Football League silenced the doubters by rising to the occasion when it mattered the most. Now, for the fourth time in six seasons, they’ll be playing in the final game of the year.

Mahomes had already made history by leading his team to six AFC Championship Game appearances in as many years as a starter. Now, he could cap it off by winning his third Super Bowl before turning 29.

Patrick Mahomes On Super Bowl Trips: Don’t Take Them For Granted

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said after the win. “You never know how many you’re going to get to, or if you’re going to get to any. It truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long, guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them the job’s not done. Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring.”

The Chiefs had to go through hell to get to this point. Their offense struggled all year long and their defense did most of the dirty job, but Mahomes and Travis Kelce were up to the task when the lights were the brightest.

Getting past the San Francisco 49ers will be no easy task. But as he’s proven every single time he’s been put to the test and doubted, there’s simply no way to sleep on Patrick Mahomes, especially when he has the greatest offensive play-caller of all time right by his side.