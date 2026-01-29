Trending topics:
NFL

Bo Nix makes intriguing revelation about ankle injury suffered in Broncos’ playoff win vs. Bills

Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills during the 2026 NFL playoffs. Now, just weeks later, the Denver Broncos quarterback has made a shocking revelation about it.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Quarterback Bo Nix of the Broncos
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesQuarterback Bo Nix of the Broncos

In the 2026 NFL playoffs, Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Denver Broncos quarterback has made a stunning revelation about it—one that could cause friction with head coach Sean Payton.

After suffering a broken bone in his ankle, Bo Nix’s season came to an abrupt end. He was unable to play in the AFC Championship Game for Denver, a situation that ultimately proved costly for the Broncos.

In recent days, Sean Payton revealed that Bo Nix had a preexisting condition that eventually led to the injury. However, the quarterback has pushed back against that claim, creating tension with his head coach over who is telling the truth.

Advertisement

Bo Nix denies having a preexisting ankle condition

During Tuesday’s press conference, Sean Payton addressed how Bo Nix suffered the ankle injury. According to the head coach, Nix had a predisposed condition that made the injury inevitable.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said. It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you’re trying to evaluate it — the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later.”

Advertisement

Bo Nix, however, has denied that statement. The quarterback took a different stance than his head coach, insisting there was no preexisting issue with his ankle—a contradiction that could lead to complications in his relationship with Payton.

Sean Payton delivers harsh self-critique following Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game

see also

Sean Payton delivers harsh self-critique following Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game

“Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” Nix said, per Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up.”

Advertisement

Will Bo Nix be ready for the 2026 NFL season?

Yes, Bo Nix is expected to be fully ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season. Following surgery, his recovery timeline was estimated at up to 12 weeks, meaning he should be available for training camp.

After the Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game, it became clear how important Nix is to the team. Despite critics suggesting Denver didn’t need him, the defeat to the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham as QB1 proved just how vital Bo Nix is to the Broncos’ success.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Sean Payton delivers harsh self-critique following Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game
NFL

Sean Payton delivers harsh self-critique following Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game

Bo Nix’s key weapon turns heads with major admission about his future with the Broncos
NFL

Bo Nix’s key weapon turns heads with major admission about his future with the Broncos

When was the last time the Broncos and Patriots reached the Super Bowl?
NFL

When was the last time the Broncos and Patriots reached the Super Bowl?

Drake Maye sends clear message about his injury ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup: Seahawks vs Patriots
NFL

Drake Maye sends clear message about his injury ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup: Seahawks vs Patriots

Better Collective Logo