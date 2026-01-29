Bo Nix makes intriguing revelation about ankle injury suffered in Broncos’ playoff win vs. Bills

In the 2026 NFL playoffs, Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Denver Broncos quarterback has made a stunning revelation about it—one that could cause friction with head coach Sean Payton.

After suffering a broken bone in his ankle, Bo Nix’s season came to an abrupt end. He was unable to play in the AFC Championship Game for Denver, a situation that ultimately proved costly for the Broncos.

In recent days, Sean Payton revealed that Bo Nix had a preexisting condition that eventually led to the injury. However, the quarterback has pushed back against that claim, creating tension with his head coach over who is telling the truth.

Bo Nix denies having a preexisting ankle condition

During Tuesday’s press conference, Sean Payton addressed how Bo Nix suffered the ankle injury. According to the head coach, Nix had a predisposed condition that made the injury inevitable.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you’re trying to evaluate it — the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later.”

Bo Nix, however, has denied that statement. The quarterback took a different stance than his head coach, insisting there was no preexisting issue with his ankle—a contradiction that could lead to complications in his relationship with Payton.

“Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” Nix said, per Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up.”

Will Bo Nix be ready for the 2026 NFL season?

Yes, Bo Nix is expected to be fully ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season. Following surgery, his recovery timeline was estimated at up to 12 weeks, meaning he should be available for training camp.

After the Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game, it became clear how important Nix is to the team. Despite critics suggesting Denver didn’t need him, the defeat to the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham as QB1 proved just how vital Bo Nix is to the Broncos’ success.

