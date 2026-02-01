Former Bills HC candidate is reportedly the “leading candidate” to become Broncos OC under Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are looking to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy with an in-house talent that works with Sean Payton that, less than a week ago, was in consideration to become the Buffalo Bills head coach. Now, it seems like this coach will not only stay at home, but to become one of the most innovative coordinators in the NFL.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the Broncos have interviewed Davis Webb for the OC job. Webb is actually the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Denver. Per Tomasson, Webb is the “leading candidate” to get the position.

He is the third candidate to be interviewed after Ronald Curry and Brian Johnson. Webb was one of the names that popped up during this year’s coaching carousel. He is seen as one of the most brilliant, young, innovative minds in football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Webb has to live up to his potential

Being an OC in the NFL is no easy job, although having Sean Payton as your mentor will surely help out. Webb was getting head coaching interviews, including the Bills. That’s how good of an image he is forming within the NFL confines. Now, if he gets the promotion, he will have to deliver.

Coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos

Advertisement

The playcalling duties are Sean Payton‘s, however, Webb should be heavily involved in the game planning and scouting weaknesses in opponents defenses. Webb is a former NFL quarterback, and he quickly became a coaching prodigy after his retirement. The 31-year-old played two years in the NFL but had plenty of seasons on the Bills and Giants’ practice squads.

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Report reveals how many votes Bill Belichick fell short of the Hall of Fame

The Broncos also got an update on the DC job

Much was said about the future of the team’s defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph. However, after the HC landscape has just one vacancy on the Raiders, and it seems to be Klint Kubiak’s future job, Vance Joseph will be returning as the Broncos DC.

Advertisement

Under Joseph, the Broncos defense ranked second in total yards and rushing yards allowed, seventh in passing yards allowed, and the third-best scoring defense in the NFL. Having Joseph back is a huge win for the Broncos on their quest to go back to the AFC Championship Game.