The 2023 NFL season is practically over for the Denver Broncos. For that reason, they have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the last two games, and Sean Payton has revealed that it was a desperate move.

This year has been an absolute roller coaster for the Broncos. From conceding 70 points against the Dolphins to securing five consecutive wins against the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, and Browns.

Despite their efforts and Russell Wilson’s improvement, it appears they won’t advance to the playoffs this year. Now, in a move that has surprised their fans, they’ve decided to bench the former Seahawks player, and Sean Payton has revealed why.

Sean Payton reveals why the Broncos decided to bench Russell Wilson

There’s only a 1% chance for the Broncos to advance to the playoffs. The recent loss to the Patriots has completely altered the scenario for Denver. It was a missed opportunity to narrow the gap with the Chiefs and potentially contend for the AFC West title.

With their playoff hopes nearly impossible, the team’s coaching staff has opted to bench Russell Wilson. Many analysts speculate this decision aims to avoid paying him $37 million next year, but Sean Payton has refuted those rumors.

Russell Wilson’s contract stipulates that if he doesn’t pass a physical by early March, the Broncos would owe him $37 million. Since he won’t play for the rest of the season, they’re aiming to prevent any potential injury and avoid paying that sum.

Nevertheless, Sean Payton has disclosed the actual reason for his decision. The head coach believes it’s time for a drastic change, seeing it as necessary for the team to achieve success as quickly as possible.

“I can tell you, look, we’re desperately trying to win,” the head coach said, via 9News Sports in Denver. “The No. 1 push behind this, and it’s a decision I’m making, is to provide a spark offensively. Obviously it’s difficult, and all of us feel like ‘man, we didn’t do well enough,’ but one of the things we saw when we signed Stidham in the offseason, not only from preseason games but regular-season games, but he’s a guy I’m excited to see play.

“If I didn’t feel like he gave us the chance to win, we wouldn’t be making that move.”

Jarrett Stidham, previously with the Las Vegas Raiders, joined Colorado this year as Wilson’s backup. Now, he has the chance to showcase his skills and make a case for becoming the starter next season. The question remains: Can he replace Russell Wilson?

Will the Broncos trade Russell Wilson in 2024?

Russell Wilson was signed by the Denver Broncos last year and people are already thinking that he might not play for them in 2024. However, a trade is not the best option in financial terms for the AFC West club.

If the Broncos aim to trade Wilson (provided they find a willing team), they would incur a $32.6 million hit against their 2024 cap. Opting to wait and deal him post-June 1 would allow them to save $17 million, but this entails waiting until summer, which some teams might not do when seeking a quarterback.