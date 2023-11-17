Stephen A. Smith slams the Broncos after asking for an apology for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is having an outstanding season compared to last year. Some Denver Broncos players are now urging fans to apologize to the quarterback. However, Stephen A. Smith strongly disagrees, believing their request is entirely misguided.

Last year, the Broncos made a major trade with the Seattle Seahawks to bring Russell Wilson to Denver. The team was in dire need of a veteran quarterback, and the front office viewed Wilson as the perfect solution.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s first season in Denver was definitely not what the fans expected. With a 4-11 record in his debut season, fans began questioning whether the Broncos made the right decision in acquiring him. A year later, those thoughts are starting to fade.

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Russell Wilson deserves an apology

Russell Wilson’s debut season with the Broncos was a nightmare. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion arrived in Colorado with high expectations, but he was not able to perform as well as everyone thought he would.

Wilson concluded the 2022 season with a 60.5% completion rate (his lowest to date), totaling 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. These figures sparked concerns among Broncos fans, but a year later, those doubts have dissipated.

Despite starting the season at 1-5, the Broncos have secured victories in their last three games. Wilson seems to be regaining his form, prompting his teammates to call for an apology to him from everyone.

On social media, various players shared a form for fans to apologize to Russell Wilson. Courtland Sutton, a star wide receiver for the team, was among those players. However, Stephen A. Smith believes they’re making a misjudgment regarding the quarterback.

Smith, one of the most recognized sports analysts in the United States, told Sutton to “shut the h*** up” for posting this form. According to ESPN’s anchor, Wilson shouldn’t have had the terrible season he had last year, and he’s urging fans not to forget it.

Wilson’s 2023 season has been a significant improvement compared to last year. Through nine games, the quarterback boasts a 67.9% completion rate, passing for 1,806 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

How many Super Bowls wins does Russell Wilson have?

Russell Wilson has appeared in two Super Bowls. He secured a victory against the Denver Broncos in the XLVIII edition but fell short of a win the following year in the XLIX edition against the New England Patriots.

The Broncos acquired him to vie for the Vince Lombardi trophy once again. It appears Sean Payton’s arrival has significantly aided the quarterback, and now they’re eyeing a playoff spot for the first time since the 2015 season.