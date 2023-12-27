Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos had a massive chance to control their destiny toward the playoffs and let it slip away after a crushing 26-23 loss against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

Now, with a 7-8 record, the Broncos still have a shot at the postseason, and even the AFC West crown, but they need a ‘miraculous’ amount of help to make that happen.

It’s important to remember that Denver started the 2023 season in the NFL with a 1-5 record which included a historic meltdown facing the Miami Dolphins. Their defense allowed 70 points.

However, they managed to produce a great comeback in the standings and put themselves in playoff position with a 6-5 record. Then, three losses in their last four games was enough for head coach Sean Payton.

Russell Wilson has been benched by the Denver Broncos

This Wednesday, Sean Payton informed his players that Russell Wilson will be benched for the remainder of the season. As a consequence, Jarrett Stidham is the projected starting quarterback for the game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Furthermore, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the move made by Payton also has huge financial implications after that massive trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Russell Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March. Denver’s move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger. And Denver does this at a time when Wilson is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer, with 26 touchdown passes and eight INTs.”

How long is the contract of Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos?

In 2022, Russell Wilson signed a five-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos until the 2028 season. That deal was worth $245 million ($165 million were guaranteed).

However, and that’s where Sean Payton’s decision comes into play, Wilson had two years remaining in his previous contract with the Seahawks. That’s why, the extension with the Broncos hasn’t even started for the quarterback and that $37 million bonus won’t trigger.

This type of move isn’t new to the NFL in the last years. For example, the Raiders did it when they benched Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. Both had that injury guarantee which would translate in huge money if they couldn’t pass a physical in the next offseason. Las Vegas avoided that benching them.