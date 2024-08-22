Peyton Manning and John Elway are two living legends of the Denver Broncos, and now both have sent a strong message to Bo Nix about becoming the team's starting quarterback.

Bo Nix is the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. As the rookie takes control of the team’s offense, club legends Peyton Manning and John Elway have delivered a strong message to him regarding this significant responsibility.

The quarterback position has been a major issue for the Broncos in recent years. Peyton Manning was their last reliable signal-caller, and since his retirement in 2016, Denver has struggled to find a worthy successor.

On the other hand, John Elway is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He led the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories, cementing his legacy and playing a pivotal role in shaping the franchise into what it is today.

Manning and Elway share their thoughs on Bo Nix

For many fans, the Broncos have had two of the greatest quarterbacks in history on their roster. John Elway and Peyton Manning both secured Super Bowl titles for the AFC West club, cementing their places among the elite.

Unfortunately, the team has struggled to find a reliable quarterback in recent years. In 2022, the Broncos attempted to replicate Peyton Manning’s success with Russell Wilson, a veteran quarterback who was expected to revive the club’s fortunes. However, Wilson failed to deliver the anticipated results.

Wilson was released earlier this year, prompting the Broncos to search for a new quarterback. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the team selected Bo Nix, who has now been named the starter for the upcoming season.

Following this announcement, Peyton Manning and John Elway didn’t hesitate to weigh in. Both legends support the decision, acknowledging that Nix is the best option for the Broncos.

“He’s had a great camp. Had a great offseason,” Manning said, via KOA Colorado. “He’s used the time. You knew his experience, his maturity would be an advantage for him (in his position battle with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson). He’s picked up the system quickly. You can tell.”

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos smiles after a touchdown during the second half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Elway believes that Nix’s extended time at Oregon has given him more experience than other rookies. The two-time Super Bowl champion has high expectations for the young quarterback.

“I think that, obviously, Bo is tremendously talented,” Elway said, via Mile High Sports. “He’s played a lot of college football. He’s ahead of the curve when it comes to that. I think that Sean Payton will be great for him, and the offense that they’re gonna run, they’ll protect him. I think they’re pretty good on the offensive line; they’ll be good at running the football.”

How old is Bo Nix?

As mentioned earlier, Bo Nix spent more time in college than usual. He played his last two years at Oregon after transferring from Auburn to the Ducks in 2022.

Born on February 25, 2000, Bo Nix is currently 24 years old. Many analysts believe that his five years of college experience will help him adapt more comfortably to the NFL.

