The Denver Broncos were the biggest disappointment in the National Football League last season. Russell Wilson looked finished, and it was quite concerning after that big deal he signed.

But the organization has gotten in a different direction ever since. They hired HC Sean Payton to straighten the course of the ship, and they should be much better in 2023.

With that in mind, new OC Joe Lombardi discussed the current status of the offense, with the former Chargers staffer raving about Wilson’s offseason adjustments.

Broncos Are ‘Happy’ With Where Russell Wilson Is At Right Now

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re really happy with where he’s at,” Lombardi said. “(Wilson is) used to doing things a certain way, and we’re presenting a new way of doing things. It’s a new year, new coaching staff and a new scheme. We have a lot of time to figure out the best plan for all these players.”

They Know The Chiefs Are The Team To Beat

But even if things look better at this point in the year than they did last season, Lombardi knows this division inside out, and he knows the Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat:

“That’s a challenge,” Lombardi said. “No matter where you’re playing, you have to score enough points to win. It’s never easy. The Chiefs — you don’t expect them to have any step back. They are a team that has been doing really well for years and scoring a lot of points. The last couple years, we had some shootouts with them, and it’s never over. We’ll have to be on top of our game.”

The fact that he’s talking about another team that way makes us wonder whether he’s actually that satisfied and confident about the current status of their offense, so we’ll have to wait and see.