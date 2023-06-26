There isn’t much time left for DeAndre Hopkins to choose his next landing spot. Amidst all the rumors surrounding the wide receiver, he has made a surprising and risky decision during this free agency, sending a message to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Hopkins is testing the free-agency market for the first time in his career. The receiver was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, who decided to save some money and part ways with the 31-year-old after he failed to live up to the expectations.

As of today, the former Houston Texans player has only visited the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. However, he has recently made a controversial move that could add another team to the race to sign him: the Chiefs.

Report: DeAndre Hopkins’ free-agency decision may be intended for the Chiefs

Training camps have already started, and DeAndre Hopkins has not yet decided on his new team. Fans eagerly await his decision, but the wide receiver is taking his time to carefully select the best possible landing spot.

According to reports, Hopkins wants to play for a Super Bowl contender this year, but it is not the only thing he’s looking for. The former 27th-overall pick is looking for a lucrative contract, with salary demands that may be too high for several teams.

As said before, patience really describes Hopkins nowadays. The wide receiver has recently decided to convince multiple teams to offer him a contract to see which one is the best for him, and this move could be a direct message to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopkins’ salary demands are too high for the Chiefs, but it seems like he’s giving the club extra time to clear cap space to sign him. “You still have teams like maybe the Chiefs that could clear up some money closer to training camp, then they could get in involved,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “There are some contenders there, but right now, he is staying put and waiting for the right situation.”

Even though the Chiefs don’t have enough money to sign Hopkins, Chris Jones’ contract extension could change this situation. As the receiver is not in a rush to sign with anyone, Kansas City may have an opportunity to clear cap space and upgrade Patrick Mahomes’ offense with a five-time Pro Bowler.