Russell Wilson is struggling durig his first season with Denver. The Broncos will face the Jaguars in London in Week 8 and the quarterback used the flight to England to recover from his injury with an insane routine.

The first season in Colorado has not been easy for Russell Wilson. Now, Broncos' quarterback is struggling with an injury and it is uncertain if he will play in London when they face the Jaguars, but he used the flight to England to recover from it by having a crazy routine in the air.

Since Russell Wilson landed in Denver, there were huge hopes around him for what he could do for the offense. Unfortunately, he has not been able to live up to the expectations and the team is at the bottom of AFC West.

Recently, Denver revealed his quarterback has been struggling with an injury that even left him out in Week 6. Now, they traveled to England to play against the Jaguars and he took advantage of the long flight to accelerate his recovery.

Russell Wilson used flight to London to recover from hamstring injury

Each year, the NFL selects a few teams to play games outside the United States. This season, London will host another match, this time between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colorado's team already landed in England to prepare for next Sunday's game. It was a long flight, but Russell Wilson didn't sleep all the way and instead he used it to recover from his hamstring injury.

Russell wilsontold reporters he spent four hours of the flight to London working out and rehabbing to leave his injury behind. He was ruled out from the Week 7 game against the Jets, so he didn't want to miss another match.

According to Adam Schefter, NFL Insider, once they landed and got installed in London, Broncos went to practice, but the quarterback was limited as they don't want him to get a worse injury.