Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues stern warning to the NFL after suffering season-ending injury

A hip-drop tackle caused a serious injury to J.K. Dobbins. Now, the star running back has issued a stern warning to the NFL after his season has potentially come to an end.

The Denver Broncos have suffered a big setback, as J.K. Dobbins is set to miss the rest of the 2025 NFL season. He will undergo ankle surgery, and the timeline projects he will be out for several months.

While there is still a possibility he could return if the Broncos make a deep playoff run, as of today he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Now, the running back has shared his first message after receiving the tough news.

J.K. Dobbins opens up on potentially missing the rest of the 2025 NFL season

The Broncos just lost their starting running back, and things have become even more complicated for Denver in their playoff push.

In Week 10, Dobbins suffered a hip-drop tackle against the Raiders. After several tests, doctors determined he needed surgery to repair the damage—likely ending his season, though he believes otherwise.

Following the announcement of his injury, J.K. Dobbins took to social media to warn the NFL that he will return and should not be counted out.

“For those who will count me out again… Thank you,” Dobbins wrote on X. “For those who are with me on this ride… stick with me! You will love what God has planned next.”

According to reports, Dobbins could return in the playoffs if the Broncos make a long run. After relying heavily on him for several weeks, the player’s hopes of playing again this season now depend on how far his team goes.