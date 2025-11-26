Broncos provide Bo Nix with intriguing update on J.K. Dobbins’ potential return

The Denver Broncos finally have positive news regarding their backfield. After losing J.K. Dobbins earlier this season to a foot injury, the team has now provided an intriguing update on the running back’s potential return to Bo Nix’s offense.

In Week 10, Dobbins suffered a foot injury following a hip-drop tackle against the Raiders. Initially, the expectation was that he would miss the remainder of the season. However, head coach Sean Payton has now offered an encouraging update that suggests a return may still be in play.

“It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen,” Payton said on Dobbins, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. It seems like Dobbins would be back for playoffs, which is a really good sign for Denver.

Denver’s injury list keeps growing, but the team keeps winning

In addition to Dobbins, the Broncos have several key players dealing with injuries. Yet, despite the setbacks, Denver has managed to maintain its momentum and strengthen its position in the AFC West.

Pat Surtain II (pectoral), Jonah Elliss (hamstring), and Alex Singleton (recovering from testicular cancer) are among the notable names sidelined. Fortunately for Denver, all three have resumed practice and appear to be on track for a return in the near future.

Even with multiple top contributors injured, the Broncos sit atop the AFC West with an impressive 9-2 record. Coming out of their bye week, they will face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 — a crucial matchup as Denver looks to continue its push for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

