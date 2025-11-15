Trending topics:
NFL

Broncos suffer big blow as Bo Nix’s crucial teammate is ruled out for the 2025 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are 8-2 entering Week 11, but they have now suffered a major setback, as one of Bo Nix’s crucial teammates will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bo Nix, QB1 of the Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, QB1 of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been hit with some very harsh news. On Saturday, NFL Media confirmed that a crucial teammate of Bo Nix will miss the rest of the 2025 NFL season due to an injury.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that running back J.K. Dobbins will undergo season-ending foot surgery. Dobbins sustained the injury on a hip-drop tackle during the Broncos win against the Raiders in Week 10.

*Developing story…

Fernando Franco Puga
