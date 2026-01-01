What happens if Georgia wins or loses vs Ole Miss today in Sugar Bowl at 2026 CFP?

Georgia enters the Sugar Bowl with a 12-1 record after a strong regular season that included a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. In this matchup against Ole Miss, a victory would clearly be the ideal outcome, but a loss would not be catastrophic, although it would not help Georgia’s path toward the 2026 College Football Playoff.

If Georgia defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs would advance to the CFP semifinals, where they would face Miami (FL) in what could be an electrifying matchup for a program that came up short last season and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

However, if Georgia loses to Ole Miss, that would officially mark the end of the road for the Bulldogs, who would suffer the same fate as last season. That is an outcome Georgia wants to avoid, especially against Ole Miss, which enters the game as the No. 3-ranked team in the CFP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Last five meetings

Ahead of the 2025 Sugar Bowl, Georgia defeated Ole Miss 43-35 in October of this year. In 2024, the Bulldogs lost to the Rebels 28-10. Prior to that, Georgia went 2-1 in the previous three meetings, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 record over the last five games between the two programs.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Overall, Georgia has won 34 games against Ole Miss, while the Rebels have claimed just 13 victories, according to Winsipedia. There has been only one tie in the series, dating back to 1941, which was just the second meeting between the two teams.

Advertisement

Georgia owns an all-time bowl record of 38-22-3 and has long been one of the most successful programs in postseason play. In the CFP, the Bulldogs are 5-1. While they lost last year to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, they had previously put together a seven-bowl winning streak from 2020 through 2023.