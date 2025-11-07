Bo Nix, JK Dobbins send clear message to Broncos fans after being booed in win over Raiders

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, but not in convincing fashion. Now, Bo Nix and JK Dobbins have addressed the boos from fans at Empower Field following the offense’s struggles.

Week 10 began with a victory for the Broncos. Unfortunately, Denver failed to dominate the Raiders as many had expected, with an offensive performance that fell short of fans’ expectations.

Despite the win, fans at Empower Field repeatedly booed the offense throughout the game. Both Bo Nix and JK Dobbins have since sent a clear message to those who were unhappy with the team’s performance.

Bo Nix accepts Broncos fans’ criticism after win over Raiders

Even while playing at home, the Broncos felt more like visitors on Thursday Night Football. Denver’s offense continued to struggle and had to rely heavily on its defense to secure the victory over Las Vegas.

Every time the Broncos’ offense stalled, fans at Empower Field voiced their frustration with loud boos. Bo Nix has now addressed the matter, acknowledging the fans’ disappointment and saying he understands their frustration.

“I’ve been booed before, and I’ll be booed again,” quarterback Bo Nix told reporters after the game. “Not going to be the last time. It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you, but it’s part of it.”

J.K. Dobbins believes the offense can — and must — improve

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins shares the fans’ frustration. He admitted that the offense hasn’t met expectations and understands the impatience surrounding the unit. However, Dobbins believes the group has the talent and determination to improve in the coming weeks.

“I mean, they should [boo]. They should,” JK Dobbins said after the game. “We’re not very good at times. They should be mad because we have so much talent. We’ve got to figure it out … and we will.”