The Denver Broncos were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Firing a first-year head coach like Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games is proof of how bad they were. However, they are looking for a fresh start.

Sean Payton was a huge addition for the team this offseason. They even gave up a premium draft pick to sign the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints. His mission is to make the offense go with Russell Wilson at quarterback, but he has plenty of decisions to make.

One big call he made was cutting Brandon McManus. The kicker had been a steady presence in the team for the last eight years,although his salary didn’t match the production he had recently. This move also created a hole at kicker they are expecting to cover in training camp.

Broncos set try out with Randy Bullock

Tuesday marked the return to the activity for most players with mandatory minicamp. This a part of the preparation that could include free agents trying out to be on the roster, something that Payton’s team is expected to do. The Denver Broncos are going to work out kicker Randy Bullock, fullback Ryan Nall, and running back Benny Snell this week, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Bullock was released by the Tennessee Titans this offseason after two years in the franchise. The 33-year-old kicker is one of the best available options considering he finished the season with 17/20 in field goals and 28/28 in PAT attempts. Their only kicker under contract is Elliot Fry, so this could be a good upgrade if the price is right for them.