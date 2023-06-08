The AFC West boasts significant rivalries, and one of them is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. Prior to the 2023 NFL season, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Missouri team has betrayed them by signing with the squad based in Colorado.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL right now. With Patrick Mahomes as its main star, Kansas City has won two Super Bowls since the quarterback’s arrival in 2017, and it seems like they won’t stop there.

Prior to Mahomes’ entrance into the league, the AFC West was dominated by the Broncos. With the Chiefs’ recent success, Denver wants to replicate their formula, and now they have signed a key piece from their rivals to do so.

Broncos ‘steal’ a two-time Super Bowl champion from the Chiefs

The Chiefs’ recent success has provoked envy among the other teams in the AFC West. They have built a highly competitive squad, winning two Super Bowls within a four-year span.

The West has been under Kansas City’s control for a long time, as they have won it since 2016. Prior to that, the Broncos reigned over the division for five years, and now they want it back.

For this reason, Denver is trying to copy what the Chiefs have done recently, and that includes their roster. The Broncos have now aquired a two-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City to bolster their defense for the upcoming campaign.

Frank Clark was released by the Chiefs earlier this year to clear $21 million of cap space. Now, the Broncos have signed the defensive end in a blockbuster move to a 1-year, $5.5 million deal.