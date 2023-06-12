This year is set to be very challenging for the Denver Broncos. After a disappointing 2022 NFL season, the team has signed multiple new players, including a recent Super Bowl champion. Frank Clark just recently landed in Colorado, and he already knows what his new team needs to turn things around.

The 2022 campaign was a complete disaster for the Broncos. Even though the team added Russell Wilson in a blockbuster move, the team was unable to compete and finished at the bottom of the AFC West with a terrible 5-12 record.

For this reason, the team’s front office decided to, once again, add several players to succeed. One of them is Frank Clark, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, who will definitely bolster their defense in the upcoming season.

Frank Clark gets real on what the Broncos need for the 2023 season

However, not everything is bad for the Broncos. Frank Clark, who just recently signed with the team from Colorado, thinks that his new club is just one step away from leaving behind that disappointing campaign and fight for the title this year.

“You can say what you want about their record, but if you know football, if you understand it, that’s the type of team that can turn it around in a heartbeat,” Clark said Friday on the Undefined with Josina Anderson podcast. “I’ve seen it and I know it. They just need to add a few pieces to get the job done, and I feel like they’re doing the right thing adding me.”

One of the most significant changes the Broncos made this offseason was the hiring of Sean Payton as their head coach. He is regarded as their savior, having previously worked with elite quarterback Drew Brees and leading the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory by building a formidable team.