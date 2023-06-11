The Denver Broncos didn’t have a great 2022 NFL season. At the end of it, it was reported that the team was interested in trading some of their best players, including Courtland Sutton. The receiver has now shared his honest take on those past trade rumors ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Last year, the Broncos were looking forward to an exceptional campaign. They brought Russell Wilson to be the starting quarterback in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, their plans didn’t work out and they finished at the bottom of the AFC West.

For this reason, the team’s front office decided to change their roster. First, they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, and then it was rumored that they were interested in moving on from Courtland Sutton too at the end of the campaign.

Courtland Sutton finally addresses past trade rumors

The Denver Broncos really need a successful 2023 campaign. Last year, they signed Russell Wilson with the intention of improving their offense, but the quarterback didn’t really have a great connection with his wide receivers.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the best wide receivers in the roster. However, with their poor performance last year, rumors said that the team was interested in moving on from them and trade both players before the end of the season.

Once Sean Payton was signed as the new head coach, those rumors ended. However, Courtland Sutton doesn’t want to forget this matter and has now shared his honest take about it.

“It’s flattering that other teams see me as a guy that can come in and be a guy for them,” he said via NFL.com. “I love that I’m here. This is where, ultimately, you guys know that I want to be at. This is home.

“I’ve been able to come here and continue to build the thing that we’re aspiring to get to. Coach Payton coming in, bringing the coaches in that he’s brought in, bringing the guys in that he’s brought in. You know, everybody’s bought in and ready to take this thing to the next level.”

Sutton didn’t have the best season last year. He played 15 games with 109 receptions for 829 yards and only two touchdowns. He must prove himself this campaign if he doesn’t want those rumors to appear again.