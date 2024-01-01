The Denver Broncos have made an uncomfortable decision, but it was a decision that needed to be made. Russell Wilson is no longer the quarterback he used to be, and there was no point in keeping him around if they didn’t intend to play him or, more importantly, pay him.

Sean Payton never seemed to truly like him. He was pretty much stuck with him and his big contract from the Nathaniel Hackett administration, and it always seemed like he was going to be on a short leash.

Wilson will now become an unrestricted free agent after the Broncos cut ties with him. Unfortunately, the veteran free-agent class is far from impressive, with the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, and Kirk Cousins as the only decent names out there.

The Broncos have failed to find an NFL-caliber quarterback since Peyton Manning, so you know they will be extra cautious this time around. With that in mind, chances are that whoever’s under center in 2024 will only do so for one season while they find a permanent solution. But who could that be? Let’s break it down.

Who Could Replace Russell Wilson In 2024?

A Rookie

As of now, the Broncos hold the 14th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That rules Caleb Williams and Drake Maye out, and they just don’t have enough assets to trade up to the top 3. However, they could still trade up to the top 10 to land Jayden Daniels or take a flier with J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, or Bo Nix.

Outside Williams, Maye, or McDaniels, there might not be a franchise-caliber QB here. McCarthy is raw, Penix is on the older side, and Nix could struggle to adapt to an NFL-style offense. Simply put, they’d be taking a risk with a younger guy. If it doesn’t work out, it could be one-and-done.

Zach Wilson

I know what you’re thinking, but hear me out. Zach Wilson knows how to play in heights. He was a star at BYU, so perhaps he could replicate some of that success at Mile High. He’s still quite young, and they do have a better offensive line than the New York Jets.

In the worst-case scenario, if Wilson is as bad as he looked in the Big Apple, they could have that No. 1 pick locked and loaded for the next edition of the draft. In the best-case scenario, they get a franchise quarterback with a huge chip on his shoulder at a major discount.

Jarrett Stidham

This one might make the most sense. Jarrett Stidham was one of the most hyped late-round quarterbacks in his class, and while he failed to impress with the New England Patriots, he was never put in a good position there. He did look quite sharp in his lone start with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stidham will have two games to prove his worth. The Broncos will also have the offseason to evaluate him and assess whether he can hold down the fort while they target a bigger name, or they might even decide to stick with him for the future.